TommyInnit finally reveals girlfriend on YouTube

Minecraft star TommyInnit shocked fans after revealing his girlfriend in a YouTube video that’s going viral.

TommyInnit is one of the most popular Minecraft content creators on the internet. Boasting over 13 million YouTube subscribers and 7 million Twitch followers, he’s also a central figure in Dream’s viral survival multiplayer server.

As a famous online figure, it makes sense that fans are curious about Tommy’s personal life — especially who he’s dating. Although Tommy hadn’t exactly been open about his romantic prospects in the past, he did tease that he was in a relationship during an IRL stream earlier this year.

Eagle-eyed fans were immediately on the alert after Tommy claimed he had a girlfriend in this broadcast… and it wasn’t long until he finally revealed her to the world.

On Sunday, May 7, Tommy uploaded a YouTube video where he introduced his girlfriend to his millions of fans. He also posted a photo of the two to Twitter and Instagram.

For now, not much is known about his partner, other than her name is Molly, or ‘Em’ for short. Based on a humorous conversation near the end of his YouTube video, it seems like Em won’t be appearing in Tommy’s content in the future and will remain anonymous.

Fans were left shocked and delighted after Tommy opened up about his relationship, with many congratulating the Minecraft superstar and noting how well their dynamic seems to work — especially given Tommy’s chaotic nature.

Minecraft community reacts to TommyInnit girlfriend reveal

“They literally balance each other out so well,” one user wrote. “Tommy’s so chaotic and she just sits there all calm.”

Even other Minecraft creators chimed in on the big reveal, with Dream asking Tommy to go on a double date with him.

Georgenotfound posted an excited GIF in response to the news, while Tubbo had a more humorous jab at the situation: “Faceapp has come a long way.”

This is just the latest big relationship news to come from a major YouTuber after PewDiePie and Marzia teased the gender of their baby last week.