TommyInnit claims he had “no confidence” before joining Dream SMP

Popular Twitch streamer TommyInnit dedicated a heartfelt YouTube video to Dream SMP, saying that before the Minecraft SMP he was self-conscious about his appearance.

With 11.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 7.3 million followers on Twitch, TommyInnit has become one of the most popular Minecraft streamers in the community.

It all began after he joined Dream’s beloved Minecraft server Dream SMP in July 2020 when he was just 16-years-old and the rest is history.

There have been some high and low points for the server. However, it will always hold a place in Tommy’s heart, especially as it gave him the oppurtunity to meet his “hero” Technoblade.

TommyInnit claims Dream SMP helped him with confidence

On August 5, Tommy posted a YouTube video called ‘How Dream SMP Changed My Life.’ After claiming how Dream was reluctant to let him on to his popular Minecraft server at first, Tommy shared how it helped him make it to the top.

However, Dream SMP also had a significant effect on Tommy’s self-assurance. The YouTuber said: “I had no confidence at the beginning of the SMP. I didn’t like how I looked or how I sounded.

But, this SMP, you, all taught me it was okay to just be me. That that’s enough. The Dream SMP was the perfect storm of everything I could ever want and it made me happier than I could ever want.”

(Topic begins at 16:23 in the video)

Tommy made several call outs to all the incredible opportunities being part of the SMP had given him. However, one of the most exciting was meeting the late iconic YouTuber Technoblade.

“Technoblade is the coolest f**king person I’ve ever known,” Tommy shared in a touching tribute. “I remember the morning he added me on Discord, I was walking to school in the freezing cold […] but it didn’t matter because I was meeting Technoblade, the king of the Minecraft community.”

Dream SMP’s heyday may be over for now. However, it nonetheless helped the careers of many streamers to skyrocket and Tommy is clearly ever so grateful.