Tommyinnit trends on Twitter after Dream SMP stream leaves 500K viewers in suspense

YouTuber Tommyinnit had more than 500k viewers on the edge of their seats after an apparent internet mishap while streaming Minecraft with Dream on the SMP server.

Dream is one of the biggest Twitch streamers out there right now, and his collaborations with fellow streamers on the Dream SMP server always seem to bring in massive amounts of views.

During a recent stream server member Tommyinnit was broadcasting along with Dream to over 500,000 viewers when his internet suddenly shut down, and caused him to start trending on Twitter almost instantly.

To make things clear, everything that goes on in the Dream SMP server is fiction, and if you haven’t been following the storyline up to this point, just know that Tommy was once again visiting Dream in prison, where he’s been locked up for quite some time.

Roughly midway into the visit, Tommy’s stream started slowing down and dropping frames just as he hit the 570,000 viewer mark. Wild occurrences on the server are nothing new, as fellow streamer Ranboo can attest to, so initially, some people thought it was all part of the show.

From the looks of things though, it seems like the interruption was 100% unplanned and unscripted, with Tommy’s framerate dropping to Microsoft PowerPoint levels before he finally went offline temporarily.

Soon enough, the stream was back online after just a few minutes and the show went right on as if nothing had happened. Why exactly he went offline we may never know, but Tommy said he “had to go offline to drop more viewers,” and appease Twitch.

“Twitch was like, just crashing, seems to be when we get past the half a million point,” the streamer explained. “It literally seems like it once we got past half a million viewers.”

That downtime, brief as it was, was apparently enough of a surprise to make “tommy” one of the top trending topics on Twitter in no time at all, mostly wondering what the heck was going on, and if Dream had somehow orchestrated this whole thing.

Storywise, the YouTuber now finds himself trapped along with Dream in the inescapable prison cell, so you’ll just have to tune in next time to find out what happens to our heroes or if they’re able to escape.

Anyone who’s broadcast on Twitch before knows that technical difficulties like this can be a major pain, and potentially ruin a stream altogether.

So the fact that Tommy’s internet issued caused him to start trending on Twitter almost immediately just goes to show how popular the world Dream and his friends have created in Minecraft has really become.