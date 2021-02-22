Logo
Tommyinnit trends on Twitter after Dream SMP stream leaves 500K viewers in suspense

Published: 22/Feb/2021 1:50

by Bill Cooney
Tommyinnit/Dream

Dream Tommyinnit

YouTuber Tommyinnit had more than 500k viewers on the edge of their seats after an apparent internet mishap while streaming Minecraft with Dream on the SMP server.

Dream is one of the biggest Twitch streamers out there right now, and his collaborations with fellow streamers on the Dream SMP server always seem to bring in massive amounts of views.

During a recent stream server member Tommyinnit was broadcasting along with Dream to over 500,000 viewers when his internet suddenly shut down, and caused him to start trending on Twitter almost instantly.

TommyInnit twitch record dream smp
TommyInnit Twitch
Tommy is a popular streamer in his own right, but the addition of Dream took things over the top.

To make things clear, everything that goes on in the Dream SMP server is fiction, and if you haven’t been following the storyline up to this point, just know that Tommy was once again visiting Dream in prison, where he’s been locked up for quite some time.

Roughly midway into the visit, Tommy’s stream started slowing down and dropping frames just as he hit the 570,000 viewer mark. Wild occurrences on the server are nothing new, as fellow streamer Ranboo can attest to, so initially, some people thought it was all part of the show.

From the looks of things though, it seems like the interruption was 100% unplanned and unscripted, with Tommy’s framerate dropping to Microsoft PowerPoint levels before he finally went offline temporarily.

Soon enough, the stream was back online after just a few minutes and the show went right on as if nothing had happened. Why exactly he went offline we may never know, but Tommy said he “had to go offline to drop more viewers,” and appease Twitch.

“Twitch was like, just crashing, seems to be when we get past the half a million point,” the streamer explained. “It literally seems like it once we got past half a million viewers.”

That downtime, brief as it was, was apparently enough of a surprise to make “tommy” one of the top trending topics on Twitter in no time at all, mostly wondering what the heck was going on, and if Dream had somehow orchestrated this whole thing.

Storywise, the YouTuber now finds himself trapped along with Dream in the inescapable prison cell, so you’ll just have to tune in next time to find out what happens to our heroes or if they’re able to escape.

Anyone who’s broadcast on Twitch before knows that technical difficulties like this can be a major pain, and potentially ruin a stream altogether.

So the fact that Tommy’s internet issued caused him to start trending on Twitter almost immediately just goes to show how popular the world Dream and his friends have created in Minecraft has really become.

YouTuber CapnDesDes accused of kissing, sending explicit messages to minors

Published: 21/Feb/2021 23:20

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Destery Smith

youtube

Destery Smith, who goes by the alias of CapnDesDes on YouTube, has faced multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with fans, some as young as twelve, with the alleged victims coming forward and sharing their stories online.

The initial allegation were shared by TikTok’s ‘stripperdreamz’ in early February. She alleged that when she was 13, she started sharing “flirty messages” and explicit photos with Destery, who was 2o at the time, on Twitter. She also alleges that he offered to fly her out to stay with him.

Another allegation she made was that while she was speaking to Destery, she reached out to other girls on Twitter who were communicating with him. She claims that one of the girls, who was 15, recounted in messages to her how she kissed Destery.

“There are probably hundreds, if not thousands of young girls who have been used, exploited and groomed by Destery,” she said.

Following the release of these TikToks, Smith’s former friend Nathan Davies — who was part of the DesandNate YouTube channel — shared how he ended his friendship with Destery after finding out he was cheating on his girlfriend at the time, Amber.

On the allegations, Davies said that “we’ve probably only scratched the surface of the things he’s done,” and that he has “met a handful of people who have shared their experiences with me.”

Another former friend, Leighton Stollard, also made a statement on Twitter claiming that he “knows for a fact Destery keeps folders of tons of videos and pictures of his exes or any girl that has ever sent him nudes.”

A further allegation was shared by TikTok user ‘urgirladrie,’ who claimed that Smith would encourage fans to Snapchat him in the evenings, and claimed that when she was 12, the YouTuber would try and initiate sexual conversations with her on the app.

@urgirladrie

Its much worse than I thought

♬ original sound – ur girl adrie

Twitter user Kaitlyn Marie then shared a video statement on the platform on 13 February, wherein she claimed that she began an online relationship with Smith around the time she was diagnosed with chronic health issues and was struggling with her mental health.

Marie claimed in her statement that Smith “took advantage” of her while she was “sick and vulnerable.” She added: “Who knew that dozens of us would have stories about Destery Smith.”

Another Twitter user Kimberly then posted a Tweet on 17 February revealing a blog post allegedly made by Smith when he was 19 wherein he admits that his girlfriend at the time was 15 years old. The post said: “She is 15, and I am 19 […] I don’t think there needs to be an age limit on how you feel towards someone.”

Although Destery has not made any official comment on the allegations, streamer Damon Fizzy posted an unverified screenshot which he alleges was from Smith in a message to a fan.

The screenshot says: “I know that regardless of making some DUMB ass choices in my life that luckily, like any human being, I’ve learned from, I can safely and confidently say […] I never sleep with anyone underage.”

Smith has since made his Twitter private, but hasn’t made any further public comment on the allegations.