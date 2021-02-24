KSI starts hilarious "beef" with Minecraft star TommyInnit - Dexerto

YouTube star-turned-boxer KSI has struck up yet another humorous “feud” with the uber-popular Minecraft influencer TommyInnit — leading to a completely hilarious and unexpected response from the gamer.
When it comes to fandom feuds, most bystanders know better than to get involved… but when content creators themselves declare war against each other, it’s almost impossible for viewers to not take an interest.
This time around, British rapper and influencer KSI has taken some shots at TommyInnit — all for the jokes, of course. While the two have “duked it out” on social media before (all for the lulz), this time, a slew of other high-profile names are getting involved in a chuckle-worthy social media showdown.
On February 24, KSI stirred the pot with a tweet that caught the attention of Minecraft fans all over the app: “Sidemen fanbase > Minecraft fanbase.”
Sidemen fanbase > minecraft fanbase
A short while later, the commotion caught the attention of none other than MrBeast, who replied: “Anyone else waiting with popcorn for TommyInnit to reply?”
It wasn’t long before the British Minecraft star chimed in on the situation with a series of responses that left the internet in stitches.
“Mr Beast,” he began “I don’t do drama Mr Beast. I just tell people who are wrong why they’re wrong, and why they’re f***ing stupid. KSI is almost always wrong. He’s never been right. He just sits there dissing people in his ivory tower, meanwhile I’m sat here on Reddit studying algorithm. F*** him.”
mr beast. i dont do drama mr beast. i just tell people who are wrong why theyre wrong and why theyre fucking stupid. KSI is almost always wrong. hes never been right. He just sits there dissing people in his ivory tower meanwhile im sat here on reddit studying algorithm. Fuck him
However, it was Tommy’s next response that took the joke even further, with the YouTuber poking fun at his own viewers: “Tommy fanbase is a bunch of 12 year old girls who fangirl over him. Same for Carl and Dream, and Sidemen fanbase who can handle jokes.”
The Minecrafter then jokingly asked his fans to ratio KSI’s Tweet — a request that fellow Minecraft personality Quackity graciously agreed to, writing: “I just think it’s funny when old people get less likes. Signal boosted.”
i just think it’s funny when Old People get Less likes. signal boosted
While this is far from the first time KSI has effectively “stirred the pot” with the Minecraft fandom, their “feud” is no more than playful banter and humorous jokes — which are currently giving their respective fanbases a hilarious interaction that has some calling for a diss track.