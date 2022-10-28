TommyInnit & Tubbo realize they haven’t withdrawn Twitch money in years: “I’m rich”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Minecraft stars TommyInnit and Tubbo had a bit of a lightbulb moment when they realized they had to ‘claim’ the donations that have been made to their Twitch channels.

There are plenty of ways to support your favorite Twitch streamer beyond just showing up to every stream and being an active regular chatter.

Plenty of fans will put money on the table by subscribing to their favorite channel, while others will throw in regular donations.

These donations can, of course, be pretty lucrative for streamers, but they don’t go straight into your bank account. They rest in a wallet on a site like StreamElements, waiting to be withdrawn. However, neither TommyInnit nor Tubbo knew that until now, and discovered they had years of donations waiting for them.

TommyInnit & Tubbo didn’t know they had to claim Twitch donos

That’s right, the Minecraft stars discovered that they hadn’t received any donations for the last few years because they simply hadn’t withdrawn the money that fans had sent their way.

In the case of Tubbo, he had four years of donos waiting for him. “I have just found out that I have not received any of my donations over the last four years,” he said, sending the group into laughter.

They further explained how you have to withdraw the money from a balance on StreamElements as it sits inside a wallet. “What the f**k, it just says withdraw!” Tommy exclaimed as the realization hit him. “I’m rich! Oh my god.”

There’s no telling just how much either streamer had banked in their online wallets, but it’s quite something that they weren’t exactly hurting by missing four years of pretty regular donations.

Though, its a warning for all streamers, no matter how big or small you are. If someone has sent donations, make sure you claim them and don’t assume they go right into your bank account. You could be missing out.