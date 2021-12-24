Why did Ariana Grande deactivate her Twitter account?

Music icon and actress Ariana Grande has seemingly deactivated her Twitter account right before the holidays — and fans are desperate to know why.

Ariana Grande is one of the biggest names in pop music right now.

With such a sprawling fanbase as hers, it makes sense that listeners and admirers would want to keep up with her every move via her social media accounts — but unfortunately, one of these accounts has gone missing.

On December 24, the morning of Christmas Eve, Grande apparently deactivated her Twitter account, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation wondering what could have caused her to make this sudden decision.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande sparks fan panic after deleting Twitter account

Perhaps she’s preparing to release a new album — it wouldn’t be the first time an artist decided to rebrand their social media presence to usher in a new musical era in their careers, after all.

Alternatively, she simply wants to take a break and enjoy time with new hubby Dalton Gomez while unwinding for the holidays.

This sudden deletion comes after the release of Don’t Look Up, a Netflix film that Ariana stars in alongside names like Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, among other massive Hollywood giants.

However, some fans are speculating that Grande is planning something with Nicki Minaj rather than making PR moves for the movie, as the rapper deleted her profile picture around the same time.

Advertisement

Fans are speculating #NickiMinaj and #ArianaGrande are planning something as Ariana deactivated her twitter and Nicki deleted her profile picture. What do you think ? — ODD LI TALKS BLOG (@OddLiTalks) December 24, 2021

Still, others blame the toxicity of social media, claiming that Grande may have been harassed and forced to delete her Twitter to get away from the noise.

the fact that stan twitter is so fucking toxic that ariana grande deactivated her account 🤦🏻‍♂️ i hope she never comes back on here to see y’all constantly sending hate her way — ʎuuɐp ♡ (@sweetenerdanny) December 24, 2021

For now, we have no clue why her account has been deactivated. Luckily, her Instagram remains alive and well, where curious fans can keep an eye out in case she explains the disappearance of her Twitter profile.