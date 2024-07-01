How to remove ‘AI Dreams’ on Snapchat

Snapchat’s ‘Dreams’ is a generative AI feature that allows users to create cool selfies from within the app. However, not everyone is a fan of it.

The ‘AI Dreams’ feature allows Snapchat users to create personalized, AI-generated selfies that integrate their faces into various creative and themed images.

All users can enjoy a free Dreams Pack, containing 8 AI-generated images. However, additional packs require an in-app purchase unless you’re a Snapchat Plus user, who gets one free pack each month.

Despite the creative potential of the ‘Dreams’ feature, not all Snapchat users are impressed, with some complaining about the quality of the AI-generated images. This has led some users to seek ways to disable or remove the feature entirely.

How to get rid of Dreams on Snapchat

If you want to remove the Dreams feature from your Snapchat settings, the process is easy. Just do as follow:

Open Snapchat. Click on your profile in the top left, then the gear icon to go to your settings. Scroll down and find the option labeled ‘AI Selfies.’ Once you’re in the AI Selfies section, look for the ‘Clear AI Selfies’ option. Tap on this option to delete any AI-generated Dreams you have created. This will remove all previously generated AI images from your account. Toggle off the Dreams option to disable the feature on your Snapchat account and prevent future AI Dream creations.

Common complaints about ‘Dreams’ include poorly blended faces that don’t align seamlessly with the AI-generated bodies, resulting in a jarring and unrealistic appearance. Snapchat has acknowledged these concerns and is working on improving the feature.

