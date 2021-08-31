Who’s in Daequan and Hamlinz’ NRG Thoom House?

After time away from content creation, former TSM creators Daequan and Hamlinz are back with a new team and a matching multi-million dollar content house filled with their closest friends.

Despite their ‘blow up’ during the Fortnite boom, Daequan and Hamlinz found themselves taking long breaks from content creation due to various health issues, among other things.

After their latest break from content, residents of Las Vegas started reporting posters were being placed around the city labeled “Find The Streamers” with Daequan and Hamlinz’ pictures on them. This lead to a billboard with a similar style, a new YouTube channel with the same name, and a live stream of the billboard appearing shortly afterward.

Advertisement

Just days after the billboard live stream started, the pair ended the stream with the announcement that they are coming back to content creation and have signed a deal with NRG, as well as moved into a content house they call the “NRG Thoom House” with a group of their closest friends.

Who all lives in the NRG Thoom House?

Making the choice to invite a group of their closest friends instead of other large content creators is unlike most other content houses, and it gives the pair the ability to help grow their friends’ careers.

Knowing that the duo’s friends are unknown to many, they have begun uploading videos introducing the members of the NRG Thoom House.

Advertisement

NRG Meteors:

Meteors made his way into the Thoom House because of his friendship with Daequan who he met through the game Black Desert Online.

Read More: Virginia school board meeting goes viral after fake names Bart Simpson prank

Described as a good vibe, genuine and funny by his roommates, Meteors believes he brings balance to the house by bringing down some of the ‘ego’ in the house.

The 27-year-old variety streamer promises to provide good vibes and laughs on his Twitch channel.

NRG Ginos

Just like Meteors, Ginos found his way into the Thoom House by playing a game with Daequan online.

Described as a funny, sarcastic boomer, Ginos brings a positive, competitive mindset and good conversations to the house.

Advertisement

The recent college graduate promises to provide high energy and ‘goofy’ content to his Twitch channel.

Daequan and Hamlinz created the NRG Thoom House with seven of their friends, and seem to be uploading introduction videos daily on their alternate YouTube channel ‘More NRG Thoom House.’

We’ll update this article as more videos are uploaded, and soon we will all know exactly who creates content in the house.