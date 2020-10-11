 Where are TSM Daequan and Hamlinz? - Dexerto
Where are Daequan and Hamlinz? TSM duo still missing from the internet

Published: 11/Oct/2020 12:20 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 12:22

by Calum Patterson
Hamlinz and Daequan sitting together
TSM

They were once two of the biggest streamers in the world, but Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin and Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco, have now been totally silent on social media for the majority of 2020.

Far from the first time that the pair have pulled a disappearing act across Twitch, YouTube and social media. Throughout 2019, both of them took extended breaks, some explained, others not.

It’s no secret that they have both had to battle with pressures outside of gaming, from family losses and health issues. Again, however, the pair have gone dark with no warning.

It’s been over three months since Hamlinz last spoke a word online, and even longer for Daequan – he hasn’t posted anywhere since March.

Where is Daequan?

TSM Members Hamlinz, Myth and Daequan.
TSM
The pair were part of the iconic TSM trio with Myth.

The last peep out of Daequan came on March 19, when he posted a couple of tweets about the looming health crisis around the world.

Similarly, his last stream on his 3.8 million followers strong Twitch channel was also in March, and so was his last YouTube video for his 5.2 million subscribers, posted on March 19.

This has left fans scratching their heads for a number of reasons: Why has he stopped posting and when will he return?

Where is Hamlinz?

Hamlinz time off is almost identical to his TSM teammate. He too hadn’t tweeted since March 18, when he said he was taking the day off. Then, out of the blue, posted a tweet on May 23 for his birthday, and another on June 12, simply saying ‘TriHard’ – a Twitch emote.

Even fellow streamer Dennis ‘Cloak’ Lepore doesn’t know what’s happening with Hamlinz, asking “where the hell are you?” but getting no response.

Like Daequan, Hamlinz hasn’t streamed on Twitch to his 2.1 million followers in over six months, and hasn’t posted to his 1 million subscriber YouTube channel since February 4.

Hamlinz confirms they are living together

On August 30, Hamlinz made a surprise appearance in his community Discord, simply to confirm that he and Daequan were in fact living together.

Discord message from Hamlinz
Discord
Hamlinz’ confirmed that the pair live together on August 30.

Hamlinz and Daequan’s history of long breaks

When Hamlinz suffered from a cyst in early 2019, it marked his first long-term departure from streaming. Then, after a short return, he went dark again from August to October. He cited his grandmother being diagnosed with breast cancer as one of the major struggles he had been battling with.

Daequan has similarly experienced setbacks forcing him to take time away. Serious back pain put him out action for much of 2019, as he would struggle to sit behind his desk for hours – a requirement if you’re streaming all day. In December, he explained that he was taking time off to focus on his own physical and mental health, along with that of his girlfriend Exie.

In January, he tweeted about making 2020 a good year, and that he missed his fans greatly.

They both did some streams and videos for the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, but since then, it’s been radio silence.

When will Hamlinz and Daequan be back?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure. Previous sabbaticals have varied in length, so although they’ve been gone for over seven months, it’s no certainty that their breaks are ending soon.

Thankfully, they’ve proven in the past that when they do make a comeback, their loyal fans will be there like always. The fact they have built such large and dedicated followings is testament to their abilities as entertainers and content creators, but for now, it looks like life is getting in the way.

NELK boys stopped by secret service after plans to crash a rally

Published: 11/Oct/2020 12:16

by Georgina Smith
Image of the NELK boys next to image of them being apprehended by secret service
Instagram: nelkboys

Hugely popular YouTuber collective the NELK boys are in hot water once again, after they were halted by the secret service at the airport following their plans to crash a political rally.

The NELK boys are most well known for their outrageous pranks, building a subscriber base of almost 6 million through their crazy antics. Their fiercely loyal fans are never far behind the boys, arriving in hordes wherever their favorite YouTubers go.

They haven’t secured their popularity without getting in trouble several times, however. After hosting two huge meetups in one day, as well as a party at Illinois University where students who attended could be fined up to $750, the group were slammed by law enforcement and frustrated social media users.

NELK Boys party
Instagram: nelkboys
The NELK Boys crazy lifestyle is what fans love to see — but recently some have tried to cancel them for it.

Crashing events is by no means unfamiliar to the boys, as they were kicked out of a rally in September after trolling the attendees, a video that ended up getting over 6 million views and 400,000 likes.

However, this time around, on October 10, they weren’t able to get as far as the “Fighters Against Socialism” rally in Florida, getting stopped at Tampa airport by the secret service, after getting wind that they were heading to disrupt another gathering.

In a copy of the trespass warning issued to NELK member Salim, the justification for the authorities’ involvement read “subject made posts on social media referring to his intentions to disrupt an event being held at the Tampa convention center.”

Image of NELK boy's trespass warning
Instagram: nelkboys
Image of Salim’s trespass warning, received at Tampa airport.

Yet this didn’t stop the boys from causing chaos in other ways, as hours after the incident they posted videos of a cramped looking party in Tampa, with the caption “it’s getting rowdy in Florida.”

Despite the warning, it’s unlikely that the NELK boys will be halting their antics anytime soon, as thus far nothing else has stopped them.