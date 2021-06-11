Who is Sydney Jo on TikTok? TikToker goes viral after getting stuck in chair - Dexerto

TikToker Sydney Jo has gone hugely viral after a post of her getting stuck in a chair required her to draft in the fire department to help her out.

When it first started, TikTok was pretty much all about dancing and singing posts, but it’s become a lot more than that as time has gone on.

The video-sharing app has become more and more like Vine, where amongst all the talented performers, you’ll find hilarious skits, trends, pranks, and much more.

In the last few days, one post has gone super viral after TikToker Sydney Jo needed the help of the fire department to get her out of a chair after she got stuck in it, and some viewers couldn’t quite believe it.

Who is Sydney Jo on TikTok?

The 27-year-old from Denver has been posting for quite some time on TikTok, averaging a few thousand views with each post. However, on June 9, she started blowing up after she got stuck in a metal folding chair.

Some fans offered up ideas on how she could get out of it, including getting someone to unscrew the legs. Yet, she needed the fire department’s ‘jaws of life’ tool to actually escape.

The TikToker captured the whole thing, including the surprise of the firemen who must have assumed she was joking at first. The post showing what happened quickly exploded, racking up over seven million views.

As some commenters had their fun with things and questioned just how she got stuck, Sydney explained that she’d tried getting out but it wouldn’t budge.

That’s where the fire department was drafted in and ended up saving her from being stuck for too much longer.

While some viewers may have assumed it was fake at first, it was actually a real situation that needed resolving.

If anyone tries to copy the TikToker and go viral themselves, well, be prepared to be stuck for a little while.