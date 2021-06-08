How to use viral Rampage tattoo filter on TikTok and Instagram - Dexerto

A brand-new filter has begun taking over TikTok and Instagram as you can completely cover yourself with different tattoos. So, if you haven’t used it yet, here’s what you need to know.

Over the last few months, a handful of different filters have become all the rage on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and beyond.

We’ve seen users turn themselves into anime characters, give themselves a crazy glow up with different makeup filters, and even turn their faces blue in a bid to look like an alien from outer space.

Now, a new filter has become all the rage on social media, as you can cover your entire body with tattoos. So, here’s what you need to know.

The new tattoo filter, which is known as Rampage from Jeferson Araujo, does as we’ve mentioned – covers every bit of skin in sight with a tattoo.

These tattoos aren’t overly complex and are made up of pretty simple symbols, but the way the filter works is just so crazy that it’s become popular.

To use it, you have to go through Instagram. While on there, you go to create a story and swipe across to the different effects before using the search to find the Rampage tattoo filter. After that, its up to you as to what you do with it.

How to get TikTok’s Rampage tattoo filter

Use Instagram’s story feature Find the different effects inside Stories Search for ‘Rampage’ Select the tattoo filter and ink yourself up!

As with other filters in the past, you don’t just have to keep the photos or videos on Instagram. You can save them to your camera roll and use them on other apps as well.

The trend #tattoofilter on TikTok has started to see some love with people sharing their new tattoos, so make sure to get involved!