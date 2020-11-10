 Who is Sam Ramsdell? TikToker goes viral for huge mouth - Dexerto
Who is Sam Ramsdell? TikToker goes viral for huge mouth

Published: 10/Nov/2020 17:43

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Sam Ramsdell

Imagine being able to eat a whole subway sandwich without taking small bites from the side. TikToker Samantha Ramsdell has got viewers in a frenzy after her video taking giant bites from a Subway meal went viral.

The reason TikTok is so obsessed with this one particular creator is not just because of her impressive ability to eat a sandwich, it’s what allows her to do so: she has a really big mouth. Sam even claims that she could eat the whole thing in just two bites.

TikTok is completely enthralled by it and have not held back with their reactions. In response to the sandwich video, one person wrote, “I would never let you take ‘one bite’ from my food.”

Another person wrote, “Me and my lockjaw could never.” Others suggested that she earn money from mukbangs, or asked if she was using a filter.

Sam seems to spend a lot of her time answering questions all about how she goes about life with such a big mouth, including “How do you laugh?”, “How do you eat in formal places?,” and “Does it hurt?” When one person asked how she eats an apple, she responded with a TikTok of her shoving an entire apple in her mouth.

Amazingly, she doesn’t seem to take offense, even when someone said she looked like Connie in Coneheads, and instead uses it as an opportunity to laugh at herself and inform people, keenly demonstrating all the different ways she can stretch her mouth and even showing viewers photos from her childhood.

@samramsdell5Reply to @hopt690 if I really wanted to I can prob eat the entire thing in 2 bites 😬♬ original sound – samramsdell5

The subway sandwich clip alone has had more than 12 million views, and Sam has lamented the fact that only the videos about how big her mouth is getting hits, despite that she is also a talented singer.

Sam has now amassed more than 700,000 followers and 19.2 million likes across her videos on TikTok.

Hootie Hurley slammed over Vanessa Merrell TikTok by Corinna Kopf & more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:58

by Alice Hearing
YouTubers Corinna Kopf and Alex Wassabi have hit out at TikToker Hootie Hurley for publicly exposing his private relationship with Vanessa Merrell without her consent.

Popular TikToker Hootie, posted a video on Monday revealing that he had been in a relationship with YouTuber and actress Vanessa Merrell, whose fame stems from her channel with her twin Veronica.

Hootie used a popular audio clip from Larray’s diss track ‘canceled,’ with the lyrics “I thought a b*tch who lost the baddest b*tch said sum.” The clip has been trending among influencers on TikTok and is typically used to refer to breakups.

Hootie appeared to imply that he misses Vanessa and that he wants her back, but in the process revealed that they had a relationship, to begin with.

The Merell Twins typically keep their personal lives private, which is why Hootie’s video shocked and outraged fans. One person on TikTok wrote, “Every single Merrell Twin fan knows how much the girls value their privacy and the fact that he just posts this without her consent is infuriating.”

@hootiehurleyMiss u @vanessamerrell♬ original sound – hello???

Another person wrote “I’m pretty positive Vanessa did not consent to this. She never told us about your relationship so this should be kept private and not be used for clout.”

Fans weren’t the only ones outraged by the video. Youtuber Corinna Kopf hit out at Hootie on Twitter saying, “What in your right mind makes you think it’s okay to post videos to the internet from a past relationship that you never got consent to post. imagine not respecting a woman’s privacy just so you can get a few likes on TikTok.”

She went on to say “Not only that, you’ve been asked by multiple people to take down the video and still choose not to. you’re complete trash my guy. not to mention you’re too scared to even pick up my calls.”

YouTuber Alex Wassabi also hit out at Hootie for the video, tweeting “thought you were better than this @HootieHurley. looking desperate bro smh.” But Hootie seems to have no shame, having only responded “Bro I just miss her so much.”

As outrage still bubbles away across Twitter and TikTok, Hootie refuses to both take down the video. Meanwhile, Vanessa herself is yet to comment.