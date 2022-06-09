Charli D’Amelio set to lose TikTok top spot to Khaby Lame as follower gap closes

Comedy influencer Khaby Lame is just over a million followers away from catching up to Charli D’Amelio on TikTok, and is set to soon become the most-followed creator on the entire platform.

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio first started uploading videos to TikTok in 2019, and she very quickly garnered an enormous fanbase that grew at an astonishing rate. In 2020, she became the most-followed account on TikTok, and she has firmly held that position ever since then.

However, it looks like Charli may be set to lose her top spot sometime soon, thanks to comedy creator Khabane Lame.

Khaby is known for his wordless comedy videos mocking some of the internet’s weirdest clips, and his content has propelled him to become the second most-followed creator on TikTok.

Fans have been watching the two creators’ follower counts for some time now, and some Khaby fans have been trying to speed up the process with the hashtag #KhabyToNumberOne.

Now, Khaby is closer to surpassing Charli than ever, with just 1 million followers left between them. At the time of writing, Charli has 141.5 million followers, and Khaby has 140.4 million.

According to Social Blade, in the last 30 days, Charli has gained 1 million followers, whereas Khaby has racked up another 2.9 million. The difference in growth could mean that the gap between their follower counts is set to quickly get smaller.

Although it looks like Khaby could overtake Charli soon, it is quite possible that fans will start to campaign to get their own favorite creator more followers, and this could either speed up or slow down the process depending on how many people get involved.

Regardless of who’s in the top spot, it seems like Khaby and Charli themselves are on good terms, and fans were excited to see that the two iconic TikTokers had finally met in person back in February.