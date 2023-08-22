Khaby Lame’s most popular TikToks of all time

Khaby Lame is the most followed person on TikTok with most of his videos going viral with millions of views. The following is Khaby’s most popular TikTok videos with hundreds of millions of views each.

Italy-based content creator Khabane Lame became one of the most popular TikTokers on the entire platform, recently taking over Charli D’Amelio as the most followed creator on the app.

His follower count rose at an extraordinary rate and now sits at over 161.7 million followers, and currently holds the title for the TikToker with the most followers.

Khaby is best known for his comedy content, where he reacts wordlessly to some of the weirdest and most nonsensical life hacks, garnering millions of views per video.

Here are his most viewed videos of all time.

5 — Escaping a car door — 277.6 million views

The original video shows someone cutting their shirt after they get it trapped in a car door, but in Khaby’s classic style, he simply opens the door to eliminate the problem.

4 — Toilet paper — 279.2 million views

In this video that got an incredible 29.8 million likes, Khaby debunks a ‘life hack’ that supposedly makes tearing toilet paper more convenient.

3 — Opening a door — 298.8 million views

Fans loved Khaby’s reaction in this clip where he duetted a video of someone struggling to get through a door, going viral again thanks to his hilarious gestures.

2 — Hair stuck in window — 304.8 million views

Khaby perfectly parodied this skit of someone getting their hair cut after it got stuck in a car door, putting on a wig to show just how easily solved the problem is.

1 — Wing mirror — 353 million views

Lame scored an insane amount of views for this video debunking a backseat wing mirror hack, a clip that sums up the influencer’s comedy style perfectly and earned the place of his most viewed video of all time.

Khaby’s follower count is only continuing to climb and shows no signs of stopping.