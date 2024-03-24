Jake Paul shuts down girlfriend’s fears ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has insisted that he is “too sharp and fast” for Mike Tyson after he shut down any concerns that his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, had about him being knocked out.

Leerdam, an Olympic silver medallist speed skater, expressed her fear that Paul might be knocked out during his fight with Tyson later this year.

Paul, 30 years Tyson’s junior, reassured her that he was not at risk of that happening when the pair go toe-to-toe at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys on July, 20.

“But what if he knocks you out? Is that your last fight?” Leerdam asked on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast.

Paul smiled before replying: “She keeps on asking,” eventually adding “he’s not going to”.

The pair then agreed that they “shouldn’t even talk about” the scenario as Paul insisted that he would be too much for Tyson to handle.

“I’m too sharp and fast,” he said. “Just being active and being the man in the arena for years and years now. Like I don’t even get nervous. The nerves are not even there anymore.”

Topic starts at 30:45

The fight has proven to be a polarising match-up. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing”, while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, labeled it a “freak show“.

Some of the biggest concerns regarding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with concerns emerging over Tyson potentially suffering brain damage.

Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.