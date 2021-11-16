Rising Creators: Who are The Old Gays on TikTok?

The Old Gays on TikTok continue to stand out from the crowd with their hilarious skits and charming display of friendship. But who are these heartwarming influencers, and why are they going viral?

With over one billion users on TikTok, it can prove to be a challenge for content creators to make a name for themselves. Influencers like Charlie & Dixie D’Amelio, as well as Addison Rae, were among the first to skyrocket to major fame from the short-form video app, with many others following in their footsteps.

‘The Old Gays‘ are also seeing a sharp rise in stardom. The group, comprised of four older gay males, have won the love of over three million people on the app thanks to their hilarious skits, trends, and humble display of friendship.

Who are The Old Gays on TikTok?

Based just outside of Palm Springs, California, the squad of Robert Reeves, Bill Lyons, Jessay Martin, and Mick Peterson have taken TikTok by storm. Their ages span between 60 and 70 years old, and they all began to gain a following in 2018 after creating a series of promotional videos for the dating site “Grindr.”

When it comes to their content, some may consider it a balanced variety, thanks to consistent uploads of the mystery camera person asking the foursome various questions like: “Are you ready for hot girl summer?” to which they respond, “We’re ready for hot boy summer.”

They have even shown off their singing skills, with their rendition of “Its Gonna be Me” by N*SYNC. However, this time, they make a play on the month as they sing, “It’s gonna be May.”

The Old Gays have appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show as well as The Today Show on NBC. The guys have partnered with HBO Max to help promote shows like American Horror Story and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

During their appearance on The Today Show, Bill Lyons explained what he believes the group’s most important purpose is: “What we’re educating people on is that 60 years ago, coming out was a real struggle.”

The Old Gays docuseries

According to NBC News, The Old Gays have begun work on their latest endeavor — a series documenting their lives.

Brian Graden, CEO of Brian Graden Media, stated: “We are thrilled to be working with the hilarious and very talented ‘Old Gays.’ Their videos resonate with audiences young and old alike, and viewers have shown extreme interest in seeing their lives on a more personal level, which we intend to deliver upon.”

