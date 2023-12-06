TikToker says Matt Rife refused photo with fans after being called unfunny

A TikToker is going viral after claiming that comedian Matt Rife refused to take a photo with a 60-year-old fan after being called “unfunny.”

Matt Rife is a stand-up comedian who rose to popularity on TikTok. Rife, whose fan base was formerly mostly women, was praised for his humor — as well as his chiseled jawline.

However, Rife’s reputation came under fire in late 2023 after he made a joke regarding domestic violence during his Netflix special, ‘Natural Selection.’ The quip wasn’t well-received by viewers, who were quick to call him out after a clip from his show went viral online.

Rife’s response to the situation also garnered him additional criticism. In a post on his Instagram stories, Rife linked out to what he claims was an “apology” — but was really a website selling helmets for special needs individuals.

Since then, Rife has become quite a controversial figure as many viewers continue to criticize him over his joke. Now, another netizen is sharing her experience with the comedian, adding further fuel to the fire.

Instagram: Mattrife

TikToker claims Matt Rife refused to take photo with 60-year-old fan

On November 22, TikTok user Emily Giangreco uploaded a video to the platform describing the time she saw Matt Rife perform at a comedy show in her area.

“He showed up and nobody knew who he was,” she claimed. “There were people that knew who he was, but the people that he was there to meet, most of them were like, ‘Who is this guy?’”

However, she claimed that there were people in attendance who were “genuine fans of his” — one of whom was a 60-year-old man, who she described as the “sweetest person on the planet.”

According to Emily, Rife refused to take pictures with the fan, “because he heard that somebody said he’s not even that funny.”

“Can you imagine meeting a 60-year-old man that is so excited to see you, have them fawning over you, and you denying them a photo because some other person said something?” she posited. “That’s the type of person that Matt Rife is.”

Thus far, Rife has not responded to Emily’s TikTok. However, he recently hit back at a plastic surgeon who claimed that he “created” his jawline in a scathing comment on Instagram.