Where to watch Temptation Island Season 5: US, UK, Europe & Australia

One of the spiciest reality shows on TV, Temptation Island, is back for season 5. Here’s how you can watch it, no matter where in the world you are.

Temptation Island has become known as the most ‘spicy’ reality show on TV at the moment, where couples are challenging their relationships by staying in a house of single people, while they try their best to remain faithful to their partner.

The show has become a big success in the USA as it’s currently in its fifth season, where four couples have taken on the challenge.

But where can you watch the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Temptation Island in the US

Viewers can watch Temptation Island Season 5 on the USA Network every Wednesday night. Episodes will then be able for streaming on Peacock one day after airing.

All four prior seasons are also available to stream on the platform.

How to Watch Temptation Island from outside the US

The fifth season of this spicy reality show is currently not available officially in the UK. However, you can still watch the show by using a VPN.

With a VPN, you are able to watch the show by changing your location and creating a user on the streaming service Peacock.

Here’s an easy guide to how you can watch Temptation Island from anywhere in the world by using a VPN.

Get a VPN account Connect to a server located inside the US Sign up for a Peacock account Tune in and enjoy!

VPNs are completely legal to use and allow users not only to protect their network connection when using public networks but also allows users to change the country of their IP address, which then allows them to access regionally restricted content.

In the meantime, you can watch the four first seasons of Temptation Island on Discovery+ and Prime Video, as well as 7plus in Australia.

To stay updated on all things Temptation Island and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.