KFC has exclusive Pokemon merch but it won’t be easy to get

Pokemon fans are no strangers to exclusive merch or even going to extreme lengths to secure some rare items like the elusive Van Gogh Museum collaboration. However, anyone hoping to get their hands on this new line may have to head even farther afield.

KFC has teamed up with The Pokemon Company to offer a series of toys based on some of the most beloved characters from the franchise, but sadly for any collectors, the collaboration is only available in China.

The collaboration was shared on X by user @pikachu_pcn, as well as confirmed officially by KFC through their Weibo account. The toys are part of the “Children’s Day” event, and anyone buying a participating meal has a chance to find either Pikachu, Mimikyu, Psyduck, Gengar, or Togepi.

Pokemon fans got a closer look at one of the toys thanks to a post on X from user @Riddler_Khu, which showcased the Mimikyu toy, as well as some of its functions. The toy can move around on its own, with wheels underneath Mimikyu.

Plenty of Pokemon fans are in the comments underneath this post, expressing their disappointment that they can’t get their hands on the toys, and trying to find ways to ship them over.

One comment says, “If you’re going please get one for me too” before the person behind the post replies, “It’s too popular that all toys have already run out of stock.”

A fan asks for KFC to release these toys in the West, saying, “Aww. Damn, that’s so cool! Wish our KFC would release that over here.” Similarly, another person asks, “Can they do this in the UK too?”

Finally, another person shares the call to bring these stateside, as they comment, “Holy cow, my toddler loves Mimikyu, Psyduck, AND Gengar! Anyway to snag these for someone in the USA? Or do I just need to stalk eBay? Haha.”

It doesn’t seem like these toys are heading West any time soon, but for any Pokmon fans hoping to get themselves something cool, check out our guide to the Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade release, including the 10 best Twilight Masquerade cards so you know what to look for.

