When is Kick coming to consoles? Platform confirms plans to bring service to consoles

Streaming platform Kick has confirmed plans to bring their broadcasting service to users on consoles. Find out everything you need to know about the release date and features of the streaming service here.

Late in 2022, Twitch streamer Trainwrecks revealed plans to “revolutionize streaming” — by announcing his new platform Kick.

The new platform has since gone toe to toe with some of the biggest streaming sites — including Twitch, where a rivalry has sparked with the Amazon-owned platform.

Kick’s newly launched mobile app has already been a success and turns it even has an added advantage over Twitch after users discovered they’re offering cheaper subs on the app than their rivals.

Now, people interested in streaming on Kick are just awaiting a console app. But when will that be? Here’s everything we know.

Is Kick coming to consoles?

Kick first confirmed in a February 13 tweet that the service would soon be coming to consoles. According to the tweet, the console release will also include the capability for gamers to broadcast directly to the platform.

“Console streaming capabilities coming soon, so you can stream yourself cranking 90’s with the boys on Fortnite,” they wrote.

Replying to a TikTok comment on April 14, the platform once again confirmed to its users that Kick will be available on consoles in the future.

“I wish I could stream from my console to kick,” a streamer wrote, with Kick responding: “Coming soon.”

Kick is coming to consoles “soon” according to TikTok admin.

Currently, there’s no expected release date for Kick to be available on consoles.

It’s been a few months since Kick initially confirmed plans to bring the platform to consoles. However, users have since been left in the dark about any further information about the app.

Nevertheless, Dexerto will be sure to keep you updated with any new information.