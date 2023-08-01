Kick adds highly requested feature before Twitch in platform update

Kick has added a couple of highly-requested features, including one that Twitch fans have wanted the Amazon-owned platform to introduce for years.

The streaming wars have been heating up for some time now, with Kick signing some of the biggest stars available, such as xQc, to lucrative contracts to beef up their offerings.

In addition to streaming talents, however, Kick has also been hard at work adding new features to compete with Twitch – including one that have viewers have been demanding for ages.

On August 1, Kick unveiled a couple of big clip features that could seriously improve the experience for viewers going forward.

Kick adds new clip feature Twitch fans have wanted for ages

In an announcement on X, Kick revealed that a couple of very popular features had just gone live and urged viewers to keep the feature requests coming.

The announcement said that chat replays would now be available for both VODs and clips, along with a special download option for viewers to quickly save big moments.

Having a download option should make the ability to save clips a lot easier, while the chat being visible can give viewers the chance to see what the broadcast was like when big moments happen.

While the chat replay isn’t anything new, the download functionality is definitely a big deal and one that users are very excited for, calling it a “W” update.

It’s anyone’s guess what Kick has up its sleeve next, but for now, Twitch fans will need to look on in envy as clips just became a lot more accessible on the rival platform.