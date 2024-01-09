Kick fires back at Elon Musk’s plans for live streaming on X/Twitter

Streaming platform Kick fires back at Elon Musk’s plans for launching live streaming on X/Twitter in the most savage way. Here’s what they said and how fans reacted to it.

Since each streamer chooses a site based on their viewership and the features it offers to their content, the streaming platform wars have persisted for some time. Two distinct platforms that enable producers and gamers to broadcast from a variety of devices be it phones, PCs, and consoles, Twitch and YouTube have so far dominated the field.

Article continues after ad

Kick Streaming xQC is one of the leading streamers on Kick.

On the other hand, quickly after their debut, Kick became well-known for their substantial revenue sharing with streamers and signed exclusive deals with prominent players like xQC, Adin Ross, and others. However, unlike the aforementioned platforms, social media sites like Facebook did not attract nearly as many viewers as they hoped.

Article continues after ad

The idea of live streaming on X (formerly Twitter) has recently been brought by Elon Musk, who hopes to make it possible for users to broadcast material directly from their PCs or gaming consoles in the near future. Consequently, Kick has responded to Elon’s ideas with a ferocity that has escalated the streaming battles.

Article continues after ad

Kick savagely responds to Elon Musk’s plans for X live streaming and monetization

While sharing a post from Drama Alert on Elon Musk’s plans for X live stream monetization, Kick’s official X handle shared a shirtless image of the tech billionaire with the text “A new foe has appeared!” and “Challenger Approaching” written on it.

The image was manipulated to resemble an enemy from a fighter game like Street Fighter and was followed by a quote from Kick that said, “pls dont shadowban us elon im sorry”, while mocking the X boss.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Following the hilarious response several users turned in their comments with one user saying, “Cooked bro on his own platform.” Another chimed in, “Yep but kick wins 1v2 as well #PickKick.”

A third user added, “Competition creates innovation. We saw it with Twitch when Kick was founded what’s to say this doesn’t create more innovation? Or it decimates all the competition. Who knows only time will tell.” A fourth one commented, “Tbh the livestreams on X got barely watched. I think the GUI for this platform doesn’t serve live streams any good at the moment. It needs to be revised then.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While there has been no official roadmap of the upcoming live-streaming feature on X, Elon did stream Diablo 4 on the platform once to show the potential of what X can be.