Kick updates fans with new release date for mobile app

Recently launched streaming platform Kick has updated fans with the new release date for their mobile app for Android and iPhone users.

First revealed back in 2022, Trainwreck’s new streaming platform Kick has gained mass popularity with Twitch streamers worldwide moving to the platform full-time.

While the site is missing a variety of different features, streamers and viewers alike have been patiently waiting for Kick to release an app for Android and iPhone users.

On March 24, the official Kick Twitter page revealed the app’s new release date and fans are excited.

In the tweet, Kick added a photo with the launch date for the long-awaited mobile app.

“Kick app launch. Sunday night EST,” it reads.

This means that viewers of the platform will be able to download the app through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on March 26, 2023, sometime during the night for those in North and South America and early Monday morning in Europe.

That is, barring any issues the app may face between now and then. The app was supposed to launch back on March 4, 2023, but issues with it led to the near month-long delay.

Fans are excited or it, though, as many took to the replies and quote retweets to share their thoughts on the upcoming launch.

“Exactly what we’ve all been waiting to hear,’ one user replied.

Another said: “I can’t wait to have the little kick icon on the front page of my phone!”

“And that’s a wrap folk. ALL UP FROM HERE,” a third fan commented.

It’s unknown what Trainwreck and his team have up their sleeves next for the platform, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information is released.