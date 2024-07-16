Kick staff have responded to frustration from viewers over “missing” features that have been promised in the past.

Since its launch in late 2022, Kick has revealed plans for various features that they would like to add to the site. However, they have been slow to roll them out.

One example is a channel points feature that Trainwreck said the website was working on during a June 9, 2024, stream. Several other employees have teased ‘Kick 2.0’ in the past, but details of that have been sparse.

Kick’s leadership have now addressed the current state of updates to the site, revealing why new features have rolled out slowly over the years.

“This is what everyone’s asking, right? They’re asking about where the updates are. What’s going on, why are we not releasing as many updates as we like to,” said CEO Eddie Craven

“We were spit firing updates very quickly in the beginning, and we changed that.”

Kick’s CTO Dave Lemphers explained their reasoning behind the slower updates, saying that doing things slower has caused less issues.

“I’m a huge believer in ‘slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.’ We have good engineering teams who ship with confidence. They make sure that they’re building products and features that are robust and ready for delivery,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that we won’t be prioritizing important features, but we have to focus on stability.”

Back in June, Kick revealed the launch of the IRL and Chat Roulette categories to help the website more effectively moderate content on its platform. On top of that, it gave viewers a better way to find streamers who are doing that particular kind of content.

In July, the website launched a streamer-focused ‘bounties’ program that allows creators to complete challenges in exchange for rewards.