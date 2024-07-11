Kick introduces “bounties” for streamers to hunt and be rewarded

Kick has introduced a “bounties” system for streamers to hunt and get rewards for pulling off objectives live on stream.

Over the past few years, Kick has been nipping at the streaming industry’s heels by pulling off some major signings to the platform. However, it has been inundated with many streamers pulling off controversial stunts.

Despite all that, Kick is still innovating, this time rolling out a new Kick Bounties system that is incentivizing streamers to pull off feats on stream.

The “bounties” that streamers can complete are tasks such as streaming from a GameBoy Camera, getting a Solo Victory Royale in Squads on Fortnite, or beating the Ender Dragon on Hardcore in Minecraft.

The first bounties that were put up by Kick were back on June 5, all of which were either Destiny 2 or Elden Ring-related. Considering expansions for both games had just been released around then, it was pretty well-received.

It seems that was an initial test run and now Kick has fully kicked the program into full gear. According to the Kick Communities page, the longer a bounty stays on the board unclaimed, the more the rewards will increase over time. So far, the rewards are gifted subs, with the highest amount being 50.

However, these bounties are currently only open to streamers, with a public VOD and a clip showing you’ve completed it being replied to the bounty Tweet. According to the site, there are plans for “viewer” and “global” bounties in the future.

Obviously, things such as glitches, mods, or exploits aren’t allowed (unless specified), with any foul play resulting in disqualification.

To submit your entry for a bounty, you’ll need to reply to KickCommunity Twitter post about the bounty with your entry, and the first to reply will get to claim it.