What is the viral Starbucks ‘cracking coffee’ trend on TikTok?

There’s a brand new ‘Starbucks’ food trend making its way around TikTok called ‘cracking coffee,’ and it promises a fun new way to enjoy your morning brew.

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok this July, then you might have come across a bunch of videos of people ‘cracking’ plastic coffee cups. But what is this new trend and how does it work?

In one of these viral videos, we saw TikToker Carls demonstrating how to create the new trend. In the one-minute piece, she grabbed a large glass bowl, where she tipped a ton of white chocolate chips.

After that, she proceeded to put it in the microwave so that the entire thing melted. She then got herself a plastic cup, similar to the ones sold at Starbucks, and scooped in the chocolate, covering the inside fully.

Carls then put the cup in the freezer, before taking it out again later and filling it with plenty of ice cubes, her syrup flavor of choice, oat milk, and finally two shots of espresso.

After stirring it all up, she brought the coffee into view, and proceeded to ‘crack’ the walls of the cup where the chocolate had solidified, producing a satisfying crackling sound as it all broke off.

The question is, why has the ‘cracking coffee’ trend become so popular on the platform? Well, according to the comments section, it seems to produce an effect akin to ASMR.

“I’ve watched this like 5 times,” one wrote underneath the video.

“Your videos are so soothing and calm they just help me sleep,” another said.



Not everyone was so impressed by the new coffee trick however, as another TikToker named Not everyone was so impressed by the new coffee trick however, as another TikToker named Gina decided to give it a try.

“As per usual my coffee is always bomb, but there’s a crunch” she said after sampling the iced beverage.

“For sure it’s not something I will be doing every day, because honey that is hot chocolate,” Gina proclaimed.

“I need to try to make this but all that chocolate. I don’t like it so sweet but we’ll see,” a commenter underneath concurred.

This isn’t the only food ‘hack’ that’s gone viral on TikTok this summer. In May, a mom took to the platform to show users that they’d been using Happy Meal boxes wrong their entire lives.