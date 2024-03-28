How to play TikTok’s viral open or closed bottle game

The open or closed water bottle game is going viral on TIkTok and is making millions of viewers confused by the rules. Here’s everything you need to know about how to play the open or closed game.

A new trend going viral on TikTok sees a person spinning a bottle around in their hand, only to ask the other person whether or not they think the bottle is open or closed. However, it’s not all as it seems, as people are continuing to be confused by how the trend works.

So what is the secret of the game? Here’s everything you need to know about the open or closed game going viral on TikTok.

How to play the open or closed game on TikTok

The first thing you should know about how to play the open or closed game is that it actually has nothing to do with the water bottle that’s being used.

The bottle is being used as a distraction to make the other participants not pay attention to the first person’s mouth, and whether or not that is open or closed.

If the person who holds the bottle says the bottle is closed, then their mouth will always be closed, no matter what position the bottle is in.

But if their mouth is slightly open, then no matter what position the bottle is in, the answer is open. It’s as simple as that.

