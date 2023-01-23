What is the ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge going viral on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral by trying the hilarious ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge — here’s everything to know about what the challenge is and how to take part.

There have been a huge number of TikTok challenges that have gone viral over the years, with many of them taking over the platform and getting thousands of people to join in.

One challenge that has been particularly popular on the app in January is the ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge, sometimes simply dubbed ‘the lyric challenge.’

As the name suggests, this trend involves users playing a karaoke track for a friend or family member, and asking them to sing the song without looking at the lyrics.

However, people will have the lyrics situated in front of the camera so that the viewer is still able to see them, meaning that people can follow along and see whether the person doing the challenge is remembering the song accurately.

The songs chosen are usually iconic hits that everyone would recognize, but when it comes down to it, it turns out that many people aren’t actually sure of the exact words to popular songs.

Videos featuring the trend have shown people starting at completely the wrong time, singing the second first verse, and often messing up the lyrics in a hilarious way.

On some occasions, people have even started singing a completely different song to the one that’s playing.

Videos featuring this trend have been garnering millions of likes and views, and each one provides a new entertaining version of iconic songs.

To take part in this challenge yourself, simply grab a friend, and search ‘[song name] karaoke’ on YouTube. Play the video in view of the camera, but out of view of your friend, and play the song to see how many of the lyrics they can sing accurately.