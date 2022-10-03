What is the Porcelain TikTok challenge on Fox News?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

References to a ‘Porcelain challenge’ are making the rounds on TikTok, and there’s even a fake Fox News story on it.

TikTok users have been left confused after coming across various videos on their For You Pages talking about the ‘Porcelain challenge.’

The social media platform has spawned plenty of trends that at times can lead to something very dangerous. We have seen it happen with the Blackout Challenge, Nyquil’s Sleepy Chicken challenge, and ‘perineum sunning.’

Now, the Porcelain challenge has been taking over TikTok. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the Porcelain TikTok challenge?

The Porcelain challenge is a fake challenge, started after TikToker Sebastian Durfee, who goes by the username childprogeny, created a video about making everyone believe the trend is real.

The caption for his video reads: “Help me make videos with the hashtag #porcelainchallenge to freak out the boomers.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In the video, which has over 571,000 views, he says: “Do you think if we plan it together to boomers to freak out about a fake TikTok challenge and what if we call it the Porcelain challenge and we say like ‘Oh, Gen Z is like grinding up their parent’s china into a fine powder and snorting it.’”

The goal is to reference the fake challenge enough to make everyone believe that it’s real. In an update, Sebastian revealed that TikTok has added a warning under his original video, which reads: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

“I guess that sort of means it’s working. Someone at TikTok thinks it’s real,” he said.

Fox News story about the Porcelain TikTok challenge

Going one step further to convince people that this challenge is real, the TikToker even created a fake Fox News report video.

The fake headline reads: “What’s the Porcelain challenge? A new TikTok trend encourages teenagers to snort powder chinaware.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

There are now numerous videos with the hashtags being uploaded by others which have now turned this hoax into a trend.

Sebastian’s impressive editing skills almost had followers fooled, with one saying: “I would have believed this if it wasn’t you.”

Another joked: “Are we personally gaslighting Fox today? incredible.”

Other TikTokers have also shared their own takes on the “challenge”, claiming there’s no actual footage of the dangerous activity of snorting Porcelain, because they keep getting removed for being “too graphic.”