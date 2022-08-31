Experts warn against dangerous TikTok trend where users “sun” their “holes”

Experts have warned against a dangerous TikTok trend that sees users “sunning” their “holes.”

The new trend has gone viral on the social media app, as users claim there are benefits to pointing your butt at the sun every day.

Some have claimed that “sunning your holes” for two minutes a day will increase your vibrations. Others claimed it gave them more energy and improved their sleeping patterns.

A few have also suggested that the practice made them attract people who are on the same “frequency” and “wavelength” as them.

In a viral video, which has almost 400,000 views, TikToker laurenannekennedy shares that she’s happy all the time thanks to the trendy wellness activity.

Users were indifferent to the viral trend, as they commented their thoughts under the video.

“People just make up anything to be different,” one person wrote. “This has to be a joke,” another one added.

“This is definitely a rich people thing, because if I sun my holes, about three neighbours are getting an eyeful,” someone joked.

“It’s called ‘where the sun don’t shine’ for a reason,” another person quipped.

While the “butthole sunning” trend seems like a harmless wellness activity, some experts have warned others against it due to dangerous risks.

Experts warn people against “sunning” their “holes”

Nazanin Saedi, MD, department co-chair of the Laser and Aesthetics Surgery Center at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting, told Health: “As a dermatologist, I cannot recommend any sun exposure without sun protection.”

She continues: “These areas, just like other areas of the body, do need sun protection and clothing tends to provide that.”

Founder of Mount Kisco’s The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, David E. Bank, MD, also informed the outlet of his concerns.

“It’s actually dangerous,” Dr Bank said about the trend. “This skin is particularly sensitive.”