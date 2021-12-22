What is the Blackout Challenge on TikTok? Dangerous trend takes children’s lives

Parents are warning users about a dangerous trend circling TikTok that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl after she participated in the ‘Blackout Challenge’ on the app.

TikTok is the undisputed trend-setting social media service. The viral video app has unleashed a slew of hot new dances, songs, recipes, and challenges that took the internet by storm.

However, some of these challenges are better left alone — in August, TikTok began deleting Milk Crate Challenge videos after one too many participants took a trip to the hospital.

It seems yet another life-threatening challenge is circling the application this holiday season… one that took the life of a 10-year-old girl.

What is TikTok’s Blackout Challenge?

TikTok’s ‘Blackout Challenge’ dares users to see how long they can hold their breath before passing out.

For one Pennsylvanian mother, this challenge resulted in the tragic passing of her 10-year-old daughter, Nylah Anderson — and she wants to warn other parents about the dangers the challenge can pose for kids.

“Make sure you’re checking your kids’ phones,” she said. “Just pay attention, because you never know what you might find.”

Licensed clinical social worker Elizabeth Wood claimed that Nylah was in her bedroom when she tried the challenge. “No one was in the bedroom with her when this happened, so there was no one there to save her.”

Nylah’s family rushed her to the hospital, but she did not survive.

This is far from the first time the Blackout Challenge has taken a young life. In July, a 12-year-old boy passed away after attempting the challenge, while in February, the Italian government blocked access to the app after the death of a 10-year-old girl was linked to the dare.

Although the trend has garnered popularity on TikTok, this challenge has been around for quite some time. Studies report that between 1995 – 2007, 82 children were fatally injured after trying the dare.

The CDC has shared warning signs that can hint if someone is attempting the challenge, which includes “bloodshot eyes,” “marks on the neck,” and “severe headaches.”

TikTok has now taken efforts to prevent users from taking part in the trend. After searching for “blackout challenge” on the app, they are met with a message that says: “Learn how to recognize harmful challenges and hoaxes.”