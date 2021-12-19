What is the fruit roll-up challenge on TikTok?

Although the fruit roll-up challenge has been around on TikTok for a while now, every now and again it makes a reappearance on the app as people race to see who can eat fruit roll-ups the fastest.

TikTok is home to a whole array of content, from dancing, lip-syncing, filters, tutorials, and more, you can find just about anything on your For You Page.

The app is well known for its viral challenges, with new ones gaining traction every week and making everyone want to participate in a trend with the chance of going viral.

The fruit roll-up challenge is one that initially was popular back in 2020, but has been making a reappearance recently, in part due to a new food hack involving the sweet snack.

Originally, the fruit roll-up challenge saw a group of friends getting together, attaching an unrolled roll-up strip to their tongues, and racing to see who can eat it all the fastest without using their hands.

The challenge is usually done to a viral TikTok audio which was taken from Mario Kart, labeled on the app as “123 start.”

While some people find the task easy, others struggle to eat it at a quick enough rate to beat their friends, leading to some hilarious results.

Videos participating in the trend have garnered millions of likes and views over time, and there are still many people attempting the challenge today despite it initially going viral last year.

Fruit roll-up hack

Another reason fruit roll-ups are going viral on TikTok at the moment, is thanks to a popular new food hack that people are trying with the sweet treat.

People unravel fruit roll-ups, layer them on top of each other or around another food item, and then put them in the freezer to let it all harden, giving it a crispy texture.

TikTokers have been getting creative with how they use the hack, choosing to wrap the roll-ups around fruit and even seasoning it with things like Tajín.

It just goes to show that pretty much anything can be turned into a viral TikTok trend.