TikToker calls out Facebook as profile impersonating her goes unbanned
TikToker Catieosaurus has called out Facebook for not taking down fake profiles that are using her name and stealing content despite hundreds of reports from her community.
Any time a content creator begins to grow their platform massively, there’s always a chance that they will find fake social media accounts that repost content.
TikToker Catieosaurus recently revealed that she found various Facebook accounts pretending to be her. She’s attempted to have them taken down, but the site has yet to do so.
In her latest video, Catie has called out Facebook for lack of action so far and has asked for help reporting the pages.
Catieosaurus asks for help reporting fake profiles
Uploaded on August 30, Catie revealed that she is being impersonated on Facebook and even had a conversation with the man behind one of the pages.
Showing a screenshot of said chat, the TikToker shared that the man asked her to send him content and that he could act as her social media manager.
After explaining the issue, Catie revealed that she has reported the pages “over and over” but Facebook has yet to do anything.
“I’ve reported it over and over again, and Facebook has done nothing. It’s super frustrating because that’s a lot of people that think they’re interacting with me and they’re not,” she said.
“If you could help me report it, I would be so grateful.”
Fans of Catie have taken to the replies to share their thoughts on the situation since the clip was uploaded.
“It’s so bad for a lot of creators right now,” one user replied.
Another viewer commented: “DCMA claims! Don’t use the report button, file a DCMA claim against the stolen content. Works like a charm, esp. if you’re a small creator.”
