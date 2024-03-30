TikTok users panic after viral video “freezes” phones

TikTok users panicked after a video that stopped the users from being able to scroll went viral, causing many people to complain.

A video has been going viral on TikTok that causes people’s phones to effectively “freeze”, stopping them from scrolling and watching any more videos.

The trolling video doesn’t actually affect your mobile phone hardware, it just takes advantage of the TikTok user interface, but it can definitely be annoying if you’re just trying to relax and explore your “for you page”.

Popular trend documenter @Noahglenncarter explained the trend as millions of people across the world started to have their feed sabotaged.

“It [the video] says unfortunately I have to stop you from scrolling, and it means it because once you come across this video you cannot scroll past it,” he explained.

Noah had even become a victim of the trend himself. “I literally had to close TikTok just to be able to scroll again after seeing this video,” he admitted.

Hundreds of thousands of other people chimed in their annoyance in the comment section after also being rendered unable to scroll, however, some noted that they were unaffected by the video.

So, if you haven’t come across the “I have to stop you from scrolling” trend yet or are a member of the few who are immune, consider yourself lucky. The rest of us will just have to hope that the TikTok developers manage to issue a fix soon.