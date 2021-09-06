What is the ‘Cullen Filter’ on TikTok? Twilight inspired effect goes viral

A filter called ‘Dazzling Look’ is going viral on TikTok, with some saying it shows what you would look like as a Cullen vampire from the Twilight franchise.

Short-form video app TikTok has become well known for its filters and effects over the past few years, with a huge selection of different effects that people can use to make their videos more interesting.

Often, certain filters will start picking up a large amount of traction on the platform, and users don’t hesitate when it comes to creating interesting new trends.

The ‘Dazzling Look’ filter pretty much does what it says on the tin, making everything on the screen look sharper and slightly more colorful. And this effect has been going viral for a very specific reason.

Advertisement

Some users claim this filter lets you see what you would like as a Cullen from the Twilight franchise. Twilight is a series of books and films about a human girl called Bella Swan and a family of vampires called the Cullens.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

How to get the ‘Dazzling Look’ filter

Trying this trend out for yourself is super easy thanks to the fact that this filter is native to TikTok.

Here’s how to try it for yourself:

Launch TikTok. Go to the ‘Discover’ tab and type in ‘Dazzling Look.’ Click on the record button next to the filter. At this stage, you can use the ‘Add sound’ button at the top of the screen to add music. Many participating in this trend use the Muse song ‘Supermassive Black Hole.’ Hold your phone in front of your face, and the filter will be applied automatically.

Many Twilight fans are loving the opportunity to see a glimpse of what they would look like if they were in the hugely popular movies.