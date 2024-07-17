A popular TikTok filter has once again gone viral as girls on the app are desperate to know if they’re a witch, a fairy, a mermaid, or a vampire.

Aesthetics tests and filters on TikTok have a history of going viral on the app. From the soldier, a poet, or a king quiz to the Bridgerton filter, users are obsessed with finding out what kind of person they are or what aesthetic they have.

The witch, fairy, mermaid, or vampire filter has been going around TikTok for a while, but it’s recently gone viral as users eagerly find out what supernatural being they are.

So far, over 105,300 users have tried out the filter, with several of them going viral on the app with millions of views each. But how do you find out what supernatural creature you are?

How to get the witch, fairy, mermaid, or vampire filter

If you want to find out what supernatural being you look like, here’s how to get the witch, fairy, mermaid, or vampire filter on TikTok:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus icon to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Was bin ich?’ Select the filter of the same name, and point the camera at your face. Tap on the screen to apply the effect, and wait for it to load to 100%. Once the loading is complete, a series of photos will spin around your head until you get your supernatural alter ego.

If you want to try out more of TikTok's most popular filters, you can check out outr guides including how to get the 'girl dinner' filter and how to get the Gender Swap filter.