What is the ‘Come On, Hit It One Time’ song going viral on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral by making videos to the tune of ‘Cmonnn’ by 5Star Ft Lay Bankz, racking up thousands of likes dancing to the lyrics “come on, hit it one time.’

One of the things short-form video platform TikTok is best known for is its viral ‘Sounds’ which refers to any kind of audio on the platform. This can be anything from a popular song, or a throwback hit, to the audio of a viral meme.

Oftentimes, these viral sounds have accompanying viral dances which sometimes become iconic, with the Renegade and the Savage dance being two classic examples.

The latest Sound to pick up traction is taken from the song ‘Cmonnn’ by 5Star Ft Lay Bankz, specifically the part where they say, ‘come on, hit it one time.’

The audio currently has over 150,000 videos, and people using it are garnering thousands, or even millions of views.

In particular, the audio has been flooded with videos of people recreating the same dance, which sees participants shake their hips while doing a series of upper-body movements that match perfectly with the song.

The dance has been recreated thousands of times, with each user putting their own spin on the popular trend and making the sound go even more viral.

‘Cmonnn’ has now joined the ranks of the dozens of other Sounds that are going viral on TikTok right now, including ‘I wish I had a time machine,’ the ‘Talking to the Moon’ remix, and the Celine Dion challenge.

People will no doubt continue to use the viral “come on, hit it one time” audio for weeks to come as the dance continues to become more popular across the app, so if you want to get in on the trend, now is the time.