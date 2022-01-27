What is the Celine Dion challenge on TikTok? Fans sing to viral song clip

The “Celine Dion Challenge” has taken over TikTok with fans all over the world showing off their lip-syncing talents. Here’s everything we know about the viral trend.

Included in TikTok’s wide variety of viral trends are “challenges” in which creators record themselves performing a certain act, similar to a dance trend or cult that involves a mass amount of users changing their profile picture.

Sometimes creators use a section of a popular song to create the next viral trend, just how Walker Hayes used his song “Fancy Like” to create a viral dance move.

Now, popular singer Celine Dion’s music has gained popularity on TikTok with creators from around the world recording their own lip-synced performances for the “Celine Dion Challenge.”

What is the Celine Dion Challenge on TikTok?

The Celine Dion Challenge involves one or more people lip-syncing to Dion’s hit song “It’s all coming back to me now,” with a wide variety of dance moves used in the various videos. At the time of writing, it’s unknown who exactly started the trend.

On January 27, TikToker Brent Rivera uploaded a video showing him alongside his sister Lexi performing their rendition of the challenge — with a special twist at the end.

TikToker CeilingFanCeo put his own spin on the challenge, using his phone taped to the ceiling fan to record his one-of-a-kind performance.

What song is the Celine Dion Challenge based on?

The song that creators have been recording their performance to is the singer’s 1996 hit “It’s all coming back to me now.”

Here are the lyrics for the clip used in the Celine Dion challenge:

But when you touch me like this

And you hold me like that

I just have to admit That it’s all coming back to me

When I touch you like this

And I hold you like that

It’s so hard to believe but

It’s all coming back to me

That’s it for everything we know regarding the Celine Dion Challenge. If you’d like to check out more TikTok trends and other various news about the platform, head over to our hub.