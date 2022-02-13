Logan Paul responds to claims he faked viral video of monkey stealing Prime drink

YouTuber Logan Paul has responded to claims that he faked the viral video that saw a monkey steal one of the Prime drinks that he released in partnership with KSI.
Former boxing rivals KSI and Logan Paul surprised everyone when they revealed that they were launching a product together, the sports drink Prime Hydration.
The beverage has been a huge success so far, but it unexpectedly became the subject of a bizarre viral clip on January 30, after Logan left his bag unattended while on a trip to South Africa.
A monkey quickly descended on the bag and started rifling through it, and while Logan was concerned that the animal was after his camera, it actually ended up swiping a bottle of Prime and promptly running away.
Advertisement
The video now has over 100,000 likes on Twitter, with people joking that the clip is “the best ad [they’ve] ever seen.”
wtf just happened@primehydrate pic.twitter.com/sbZMWXWfuB
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2022
Now on an episode of the BFFs podcast, Logan has addressed claims that the video was faked.
“I didn’t set it up, I swear to god,” he said. “How would I set that up? It’s a f**king wild baboon in South Africa.
“I’ll be a hundred percent honest with you. I did not set it up, except when I noticed him going for the Prime, the moment he took the Prime out of the bag, I knew this was gonna be the best video on the f**king planet.”
Advertisement
Click here if TikTok doesn’t load
@bffspod Did @loganpaul ♬ original sound – BFFs Pod
Although, he did add that if the monkey had taken his expensive camera, it would have actually been a problem.
Prime has been a huge success so far, and with a UK launch in the works, it looks like it’ll only go on to be more popular, especially thanks to Logan’s accidental viral ad.