What is the “Talking to the Moon” TikTok remix? Bruno Mars song goes viral

One of Bruno Mars’ songs has gone viral on TikTok, but not how you’d expect. Here’s everything we know about the ‘Talking to the Moon’ TikTok remix and the trend that has made it skyrocket in popularity.

TikTok has provided a platform for dancers, comedians, movie and tv show celebrities, as well as musicians of all types to share their unique talents and creations with thousands of people every single day.

As the app continues to grow, videos and songs uploaded to the app have an increasing chance to go viral and start the next new trend.

This is the case for the ‘Talking to the Moon’ TikTok remix, created by a DJ on the platform by the name of SicKickMusic. They have had their song used over 2,500,000 times since uploading it in April of 2021.

Who created the ‘Talking To The Moon’ TikTok remix?

TikTok user ‘SicKickMusic‘ created the viral Bruno Mars remix and shared it with his fans on April 22, 2021.

Since then, the video on TikTok has reached over 4.8 million views.

Donning his sparkly red mask, SicKick has also uploaded a longer version of the song onto his YouTube channel where it has been viewed over 26 million times.

Talking to the Moon TikTok trend

Since the Bruno Mars remix gained popularity in early 2021, creators from all over the world have started their own trend with a clip from the song.

The videos involve the creator switching the ‘inverted’ filter on and off rapidly, matching the beat. The inverted filter allegedly shows your facial symmetry as well — with creators participating to see if they are symmetric.

Canadian TikToker CelinaSpookyBoo joined other creators with her video with her facial expressions showing that she’s impressed with the trend.

TikToker ‘Roses_are_Rosie‘ uploaded her video in May 2021 with the caption: “Why does it look like I have a wig on?”

@roses_are_rosie Why does it look like I have a wig on lol ♬ talking to the moon sickmix – Sickickmusic

There you have it, everything we know about the insanely viral remix of Bruno Mars’ song ‘Talking to the Moon.’

