What is the attenzione pickpocket trend on TikTok?

On the long list of TikTok trends, there is a new addition of a woman yelling “attenzione pickpocket” which has gone viral on the platform. But what does it mean, and where does it come from?

TikTok is on a run of new trends already in July, including the lazy girl job trend, the latte makeup fad, and the TikTok Paw Patrol filter.

The latest craze began when a TikToker, @cittadininondistratti2 posted a clip of a woman yelling the phrase “Attenzione pickpockets!” at pickpockets in Italy, often warning tourists of a pickpocketer in the area.

Article continues after ad

What is TikTok’s ‘Attenzione Pickpocket’?

The woman in the original video was trying to caution people around her about pickpockets as she yelled, “Attenzione Pickpocket!” which simply translates as ‘Attention: Pickpocket!’ in English.

As for the TikToker that originally posted it, the username ‘Cittadini Non Distratti’ translates to ‘Citizens not distracted’. The original account was suspended but a new account called @cittadininondistratti2 was made later to continue the videos.

The account has over 300,000 followers and consists of identical videos of the same woman screaming the Italian phrase to make sure everybody around her is aware of the thieves.

Article continues after ad

The original video was shot in Venice, Italy, which is one of the most famous tourist destinations, meaning many pickpockets choose targets there.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Who is the woman screaming “Attenzione Pickpocket!”?

The woman screaming the phrase in various places is identified as Monica, who is part of a group who have worked to counter pickpockets for decades.

Talking to Newsweek, she revealed, “I have been part of a group of disturbance against pickpockets for 30 years – together with 40 other people.” She then explained how people lose their passports leading them to the embassy where they have to pay extra to get back home.

Article continues after ad

Monica shared, “This incurs additional expenses for them, so it is better to prevent this by warning tourists of the problem.”

However, a Venice police officer, Diego Brentani, alerted citizens that this move could be risky and stated these recordings should not be on the internet. He added while talking to Deutsche Welle that minors doing the trend could come across potential danger.

“Especially if they are minors. It’s forbidden to get physical—even if the people concerned are known pickpocketers. As long as they are not caught red-handed, the presumption of innocence applies.”

Article continues after ad

However, Venice police do also appreciate the volunteers as they have their hands full.