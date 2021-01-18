 Gootecks finally responds to Twitch removing his PogChamp emote - Dexerto
Gootecks finally responds to Twitch removing his PogChamp emote

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Gootecks responds to PogChamp removal
Cross Counter TV/Twitch

Street Fighter pro and Cross Counter TV founder Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez has finally responded after Twitch removed his famous PogChamp emote for allegedly “encouraging violence.”

On January 6, Gootecks asked his fans on Twitter if there would be “civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol” after the day’s controversial events unfolded.

Shortly after making this remark, Twitch deemed that Gutierrez was “encouraging further violence” and made the decision to remove the emote, further noting they “can’t in good conscience continue to enable use of the image.”

While a temporary solution is underway, with a new PogChamp emote popping up every twenty-four hours, Gootecks doesn’t approve of the way Twitch handled the situation.

In a new response video uploaded to the Cross Counter TV YouTube channel, the original face of the emote pointed out some interesting inconsistencies from Twitter and Twitch. (Segment begins at 19:00)

Primarily, he noted how Twitter made the decision to ban the US President’s account for “encouraging violence,” but not Gootecks’ tweet.

“It’s not like Twitter isn’t going through people’s tweets with a fine-tooth comb to determine whether or not they’re inciting violence, am I right?” he rhetorically asked. “And I’m not saying that I have the type of reach and influence that the President does, I’m just saying that I don’t think it’s a coincidence that my account got locked after what I posted.”

From this, he pulled up tweets he made that resulted in Twitter locking his account, but his tweet about civil unrest wasn’t a culprit, suggesting that it was fine by Twitter’s standards.

“They’re looking for people that are trying to incite violence, but that’s not what they found on my account,” he said. “So, why is it then, that Twitch seems to have decision making super powers? Because in less than three hours from when I uploaded the video, they made the decision to remove PogChamp as a global emote.”

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he concluded, ending his video.

PogChamp
YouTube/Cross Counter TV
The iconic PogChamp emote was removed on Twitch.

So far, it doesn’t seem like Twitch has any plans to reinstate Gootecks as the face of PogChamp, but they do understand the emote’s importance in the platform’s culture.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the emote as 2021 rolls on.

Competitive eater Matt Stonie destroys entire MrBeast Burger menu in insane challenge

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:08

by Virginia Glaze
Matt Stonie eats entire MrBeast Burger menu in ten minutes
YouTube: Matt Stonie

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson unveiled his very own fast food chain, ‘MrBeast Burger,’ last month — and it was only a matter of time before a competitive eater decided to take on the entire menu.

The newly-founded MrBeast Burger features a slew of classic fast food items named after the YouTuber and his crew of friends, such as the loaded MrBeast Style Fries, Chris’s french fry-filled burger, and Karl’s Grilled Cheese.

The restaurant has seen largely positive reviews from fans and fellow YouTubers, alike, and continues to turn heads across food delivery apps and social media circles; but one content creator decided to take things to the next level with a jaw-dropping challenge.

Competitive eater and YouTuber Matt Stonie kicked off the year with a bang by deciding to eat the entire MrBeast Burger menu in under 10 minutes and 39 seconds — the duration of MrBeast’s video unveiling his restaurant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

While that might seem like a daunting task, this is one of the more tame challenges Stonie has undertaken in his career; he’s downed 10,000 calories worth of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, 100 pounds of Wumpa Fruit, and the entire menu of such chains as Chick-Fil-A and Raisin’ Canes, among several others.

The entire list of food Stonie consumed is as follows:

  • 1 Beast Style Burger
  • 1 Chandler Style Burger
  • 1 Chris Style Burger
  • 1 Chicken Sandwich
  • 1 Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • 1 Karl’s Grilled Cheese
  • 1 order of seasoned fries
  • 1 order of Beast Style Fries
  • 1 bottle of water
  • 1 can of Pepsi
  • Six cookies
Matt Stonie smiles with a burger
YouTube: Matt Stonie
Although there’s no nutritional information for MrBeast Burger yet, Stonie was confident the Beast Style Burger packs a hefty caloric punch.

That’s not all; when there was an option to do so, Stonie also added on an extra patty to each burger he ordered, upping the ante of an already intimidating array of food.

Luckily, Stonie was able to down the full menu in 10 minutes and 23 seconds. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

As for his review on the food’s quality, Stonie admitted that the Chris Style Burger was his favorite. Who can resist some fries on a burger?

Having started his year with such a massive challenge, it seems like Stonie has a lot to live up to for the rest of 2021. (We don’t recommend you try his MrBeast Burger challenge for yourself at home, though — leave this one to the professionals!)