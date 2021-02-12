Twitch audiences will “decide the future of PogChamp” on February 12, inducting a new face for the iconic emote that’s been in the making for over a month.

The company announced on their Twitter account that it will let people cast their vote to the 30+ submissions and concepts that have been put under consideration so far.

Throughout the month of January, Twitch users site-wide have had the chance to use every new emote idea. Some of them have been great while others didn’t quite land the mark for the ‘hype’ that the PogChamp emote embodies.

Regardless, Twitch is giving the final say to their audience who will “decide what the future of hype looks like” when the PogChampening goes down on February 12.

How to vote in Twitch’s The PogChampening stream

Twitch are getting ready to invite as many people as they can to cast their vote for the next emote in their library.

The festivities will being on February 12 at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM GMT on Twitch’s own channel. That’s when the rundown of 35 contestants will eventually boil down to one.

You have to tune in if you want to vote, so be sure to set aside some time so you can cast your vote — as it will change the future of Twitch!

PogChamp emote entries: Myth, TheGrefg, more

There’s going to be a ton of options to choose from. There’s been quite a few highlights to the PogChamp reel so far including those featuring images of TheGrefg, CriticalBard, and more.

For people who are hazy on past contestants, Twitch’s sizzle reel features a couple dozen of the options that audiences will be able to vote on.

Some of the more popular ones during this trial phase have been ones that don’t feature a person at all like the KomodoHype emote.

After 35 PogChamps in 35 days, The PogChampening is upon us. You decide what the future of hype looks like. Tune in and vote live, February 12 at 12pm PT on https://t.co/xoTh1bov6T. pic.twitter.com/nnD2NogVEJ — Twitch (@Twitch) February 11, 2021

Streamers are boosting their own PogChamp emotes as much as possible to try and become the new face of the platform.

TSM’s Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has rallied his audience to vote for him, as victory “would literally be a dream come true.”

THIS WOULD LITERALLY BE A DREAM COME TRUE. PLEASE MAKE ME POGCHAMP INTERNET. 😭 https://t.co/M5L5Jrf2DX — Myth (@TSM_Myth) February 12, 2021

The one true PogChamp will soon be revealed once Twitch puts it to a vote for the matter to finally be settled.

The original PogChamp, modeled by Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, was removed from the platform in January after the creator reportedly “encouraged violence” on social media.

Gutierrez disputed Twitch’s removal of the emote, claiming the platform “seems to have decision making super powers.”