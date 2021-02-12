Logo
Entertainment

How to watch The PogChampening: Vote for new Twitch PogChamp emote

Published: 12/Feb/2021 2:18 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 2:35

by Alan Bernal
twitch pogchamp the pogchampening
Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch audiences will “decide the future of PogChamp” on February 12, inducting a new face for the iconic emote that’s been in the making for over a month.

The company announced on their Twitter account that it will let people cast their vote to the 30+ submissions and concepts that have been put under consideration so far.

Throughout the month of January, Twitch users site-wide have had the chance to use every new emote idea. Some of them have been great while others didn’t quite land the mark for the ‘hype’ that the PogChamp emote embodies.

Regardless, Twitch is giving the final say to their audience who will “decide what the future of hype looks like” when the PogChampening goes down on February 12.

KomodoHype pogchamp twitch
Twitch
There’s been plenty of entrants to replace Twitch’s famed PogChamp.

How to vote in Twitch’s The PogChampening stream

Twitch are getting ready to invite as many people as they can to cast their vote for the next emote in their library.

The festivities will being on February 12 at 12 PM PST / 3 PM EST / 8 PM GMT on Twitch’s own channel. That’s when the rundown of 35 contestants will eventually boil down to one.

You have to tune in if you want to vote, so be sure to set aside some time so you can cast your vote — as it will change the future of Twitch!

PogChamp emote entries: Myth, TheGrefg, more

There’s going to be a ton of options to choose from. There’s been quite a few highlights to the PogChamp reel so far including those featuring images of TheGrefg, CriticalBard, and more.

For people who are hazy on past contestants, Twitch’s sizzle reel features a couple dozen of the options that audiences will be able to vote on.

Some of the more popular ones during this trial phase have been ones that don’t feature a person at all like the KomodoHype emote.

Streamers are boosting their own PogChamp emotes as much as possible to try and become the new face of the platform.

TSM’s Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani has rallied his audience to vote for him, as victory “would literally be a dream come true.”

The one true PogChamp will soon be revealed once Twitch puts it to a vote for the matter to finally be settled.

The original PogChamp, modeled by Ryan ‘Gootecks’ Gutierrez, was removed from the platform in January after the creator reportedly “encouraged violence” on social media.

Gutierrez disputed Twitch’s removal of the emote, claiming the platform “seems to have decision making super powers.”

Entertainment

Tessica Brown hits back at accusations of using Gorilla Glue for clout

Published: 11/Feb/2021 21:45

by Virginia Glaze
Tessica Brown hits out at critics accusing her of clout farming
YouTube: Entertainment Tonight / TikTok: @im_d_ollady

Share

Tessica Brown — now known as ‘Gorilla Glue girl’ — has hit back at users accusing her of using the product on her hair for clout after the unfortunate situation went viral online.

In early February, Tessica Brown went viral on social media for posting a TikTok that has become a major talking point around the globe. In the video, Brown explains that she used a spray-on version of Gorilla Glue to lay down her hair after running out of her usual products.

Unfortunately, this seemed to essentially fuse her hair to her scalp. As a result, Tessica could not remove the product after a month of trying, and took her problem to the internet in hopes that she would receive helpful advice from someone out there.

As we all now know, the situation ultimately backfired on her. While Tessica has since been able to fully remove the product from her head, thanks to the charity of plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, Brown has likewise been met with extreme vitriol and racism from critics on the internet.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brown hit back at those who have accused her of undergoing the grueling ordeal for clout, as the TikToker has now been met with support from major celebrities (including, but not limited to, Beyoncé’s very own hair stylist).

“The reason I went to the internet, because I never was gonna take it to social media, was because I didn’t know what else to do,” she explained. “And I know somebody out there could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second, when I got up the next morning, it was gonna be everywhere.”

(Topic begins at 3:00)

In fact, the hate has gotten so bad that Tessica is wary of accepting help for her condition, explaining that she doesn’t want critics to think she uploaded her video to get attention.

“A lot of people want to give me help, but the reason I wasn’t accepting it was because I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh, that’s why she did it.’”

Gorilla Glue has even released an official statement regarding the situation, although they wished Tessica well in her journey to recovery.

With the glue finally removed and her hair somewhat back to normal, Tessica admitted that she’s learned a valuable lesson — but her emotional reaction to the hate shows all of us that everyone could stand to be a bit kinder online.