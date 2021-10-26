What is hot sauce dance on TikTok? Bizarre food trend goes viral

A new trend has taken TikTok by storm: pouring steaming hot sauce on food and doing a dance. What is it, and where did it come from?

TikTok is THE place to go online for video content at the moment, whether that’s memes, makeup tutorials, or challenges, just to name a few examples.

The latest trend to go viral on the app is the hot sauce dance. Users pour magma-hot sauce over a plate of food, take a bite, and then do a dance to a Russian rap song. While it may sound odd, it’s actually not the weirdest thing to cause a ruckus on TikTok.

TikTok’s viral hot sauce dance

The trend was kicked off by Canadian TikToker John McGinnis, who started posting the videos regularly in September 2021 after one involving a Subway sandwich went viral.

In them, he pours steaming hot sauce, usually cheese sauce or marinara, over a plate of food such as pasta or broccoli, before taking a bite and dancing along to the Russian song “Я буду ебать” by Moreart.

It’s not just any dance, though: he lays one arm flat across his chest horizontally while pumping the other arm up and down. And it’s this peculiar routine that’s exploded on the app.

McGinnis’ peculiar dance has taken the app by storm, with popular TikTokers like thispronto, Аnokhina Liza, and Tony Lopez, and many more taking on the challenge.

For some, it’s evolved from the scalding sauce and is simply just about eating food to the beat.

The hot sauce trend has landed John McGinnis 5.3M followers on TikTok at the time of writing, with many of his videos reaching almost 100M views. So it’s easy to see why so many users have been influenced to follow suit.

If you’re going to attempt the trend yourself, though, just be mindful of how hot the sauce is if you’re using it to avoid any burn injuries.