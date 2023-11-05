What does ‘acoustic’ mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have come across the problematic term ‘acoustic.’ But what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is known for its wide array of content from comedy to social commentary, and it has given rise to a number of different terms and phrases that people use on the app every day.

However, not all of these words are harmless or playful. Some can carry a more controversial undertone, such as the d-slur or the problematic RCTA acronym, which stands for ‘Race Change To Another.’

One term that TikTokers have recently called out for being derogatory is ‘acoustic.’ It has garnered attention not for its connection to unplugged music or sound dynamics, but as a linguistic twist with problematic implications. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

‘Acoustic’ meaning on TikTok

In some videos and comments, users will ask or react to content with phrases like, “Why did [x] do that? Are they acoustic?” According to Urban Dictionary, ‘acoustic’ is used as an intentional mispronunciation of ‘autistic,’ often in response to actions deemed “ridiculously stupid or ignorant” by the commenter.

The word is thrown around flippantly, typically following a video of someone making a mistake or acting strange, suggesting a derogatory comparison to autism. Of course, this perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misconceptions about autism, equating a neurological condition with negative traits or actions.

Calling someone “acoustic” on social media can often come across as a thinly disguised attempt to make a derogatory remark without getting flagged or drawing immediate backlash.

Although it’s just recently taken over TikTok, the ableist term reportedly dates back to 2016 and has since spread across various internet communities.

If there are any other phrases or slang terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words on the app.