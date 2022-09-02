ASMR is a commonly used term across a variety of videos on TikTok, but what does it actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is increasingly becoming the main place people go to in order to upload short videos, and consume the huge amount of content that has been uploaded over the years.

Like any other social media platform, people use a number of different slang terms and acronyms on TikTok, whether that’s in the videos themselves, or in comments and direct messages.

One acronym you may have seen crop up on the app, or on other sites like YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram, is ‘ASMR.’ The term is primarily used in content where audio is the main focus, but what actually is it?

What does ASMR mean on TikTok?

ASMR stands for ‘Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response’ and it refers to a tingling sensation on the scalp, neck, and other areas of the body that some people get when listening to certain audio stimuli.

Sounds that trigger ASMR can include many things such as whispering, tapping, and certain types of music. There are also visual ASMR stimuli which include things like watching repetitive or satisfying actions.

ASMR has become its own genre of content online, with creators on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and now TikTok making their own ASMR videos in different styles, often sitting in front of a microphone and responding to viewer requests.

Some ASMR videos on TikTok go on to garner millions of views and likes, and the hashtag has over 400 billion views, which just goes to show how popular it is on the app.

If you are confused by any other acronyms that are widely used on TikTok, such as FYP or POV, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular slang.