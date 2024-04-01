What happened to Micah and Paul after Love Is Blind – Still together?

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden’s relationship on Love Is Blind Season 4 kept getting messier over time. Here’s what happened to them and what they’ve been up to since the cameras stopped rolling.

Love Is Blind Season 4 was among the most successful seasons of the franchise and it gave fans couples such as Zack & Bliss, and Tiffany & Brett, both went on to start healthy families together.

Micah and Paul were another couple formed on the show, and Micah was previously interested in Kwame Appiah but ditched him to be with Paul. Similarly, Paul left Amber Wilder for Micah.

However, as the two spent more time together, viewers could see how they were not a match.

Are Micah and Paul still together?

After all the hurdles the two tried to overcome, Micah and Paul did not end up together.

Netflix Micah and Paul separated on their wedding day in Love Is Blind Season 4

The pair initially hit it off well and became the second couple to be engaged in the season. They introduced each other to their friends and relatives and made it together at the altar.

However, Paul refused to tie the knot during the finale and rejected Micah at the altar.

He said, “I love you, but I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um, I think that we’re not there.”

To Paul, just having chemistry wasn’t enough in a relationship. He expressed that being a parent in the future was important to him and he thought Micah wasn’t ready for something like that. He felt that she wasn’t “nurturing” enough.

What have Micah and Paul been up to after Love Is Blind?

According to Love Is Blind: After the Altar, the pair continued to date when the show stopped filming but broke up officially a few months later.

In the same episode, Micah opened up about how her lingering feelings made it hard for her to move on, and the situation was “hard and confusing” for her. She wanted to cut all communications with Paul to let go of her feelings.

Afterward, Micah moved to Arizona, removing any chance of reconciliation.

Since the breakup, Paul moved on to a relationship with Geneva Dunham, while Micah debuted her new boyfriend in September 2023. She’s also working hard on her reality TV career and was announced to appear on Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 2.