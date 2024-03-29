What happened to Kwame and Chelsea after Love Is Blind? Soccer career and relationship explained

Love Is Blind Season 4 couple, Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah, tied the knot during the Season finale. Here’s everything you need to know about what they’ve been up to since then.

Compared to its past installations, Love Is Blind Season 4 gave us many successful couples and this list included Kwame and Chelsea.

Other couples that tied the knot during the season finale included Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown, and Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi.

Kwame found himself in a love triangle with 27-year-old Micah Lussier and 31-year-old Chelsea. But in the end, bubbly and extroverted Chelsea became his final choice.

Are Kwame and Chelsea still together?

Netflix Chelsea wore a stunning white wedding dress to walk down the aisle.

Despite all the struggles, Kwame and Chelsea are still together.

Article continues after ad

Kwame’s mother disapproved of his relationship with Chelsea and refused to meet her. This also meant that Chelsea couldn’t take up Kwame’s last name without the mother’s blessing.

At the same time being with his new girlfriend meant the former soccer player had to relocate from Portland to Seattle. After a career-ending injury in 2018, Kwame was forced to shift his priorities and started work as a sales development manager.

Article continues after ad

But the groom-to-be changed jobs to be with Chelsea and, after leaving Love Is Blind, he became Head of Community Development at a company based in Seattle.

Article continues after ad

The pair ended up getting married in May 2022, with the ceremony attended by the entire family, besides Kwame’s mom.

During the Season Reunion, the couple revealed that they had moved in together to Chelsea’s Seattle apartment and were going stronger than ever.