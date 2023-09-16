Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier debuts new boyfriend after Paul Peden break up

One of the ‘mean girls’ of Love Is Blind Season 4, Micah Lussier, just soft-launched a new boyfriend. And yes, that means it’s not Paul.

Micah Lussier hasn’t had the easiest journey of finding love. She got her start in Love Is Blind Season 4, which is arguably the best season of the reality TV show so far.

She was instantly labeled as one of the ‘mean girls’ of the season, alongside Irina Solomonova.

Despite an extremely close relationship with Paul Peden’s mother, the two weren’t actually a good fit for each other and did not get married in the Season 4 finale. In fact, Paul said no to her at the altar.

Is Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier in a relationship?

On September 15, Micah uploaded a video on TikTok of her enjoying a Seattle Mariners baseball game.

She captioned the clip ‘when a man is passionate…about anything’, and shared a glimpse of her new man at the game with her.

Even though Micah didn’t exactly reveal who he was, he definitely doesn’t resemble Paul or anyone else from Love Is Blind.

Nonetheless, everyone shared their congratulations for her in the comments section of the video.

One fan wrote, “So happy for you boo!”

Another fan wrote, “Uhmm ohhk! Go girl!”

Irina even reacted to the video by asking, ‘Who’s dad is that’, only for Micah to correct her and write, ‘Daddy’.

Before this, she was rumored to be a part of Perfect Match Season 2. This doesn’t exactly prove that she won’t be taking part, but it does seem to share that, either way, she has a happy ending.

In due time, social media sleuths will figure everything out about him.

To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind, make sure to check our page here.