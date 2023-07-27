What happened to Abby Lee Miller? Dance Moms star responds to death hoax

A rumor regarding Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been circulating the internet as some fans were led to believe that she had passed away. Though, that’s not the case.

Abby was the most recent target of an online trend of celebrity death hoaxes, where she was assumed to be dead but turns out she is well and alive.

The trend is that people online create false rumors of a celebrity’s death, especially if they claim to have been subject to ‘cancel culture’ or have just gained a fair number of haters for whatever reason.

Online personalities like Shane Dawson and Charli D’Amelio have been targeted by these hoaxes from time to time.

Why was Abby thought to be dead?

A Facebook post on Abby’s page with the caption: “At about 11 a.m. ET on Monday (July 24, 2023), our beloved dancer Abby Lee Miller passed away,” led to the rise of these rumors.

The post added: “Abby Lee Miller was born on September 21, 1966, in Pittsburgh. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Many of her fans began commenting on the post and expressing their condolences, however, some questioned why it hadn’t been reported by anyone.

As a result, on July 25th, Miller’s legal team took to Facebook and clarified this rumor was totally false. “She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. She’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet,” they said.

Ever since her role in the reality show, Dance Moms, Miller has been leading an increasingly private life after battling with cancer, as well as going behind bars on the show. Her rare form of cancer caused her to affect her mobility and she posted about it on Instagram.

She wrote: “Today, April 13 is the Anniversary of the last time I WALKED. In horrific pain, I made it into a Doctor’s office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI. On Friday the 13th, 2018 techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably!”

Abby added: “My health declined rapidly. I was admitted and then ignored. Over the next 24 hours, my blood pressure dropped to 23 over 17, my Kidneys started to fail, and I became paralyzed from the Neck down. It was too late to transfer me…Emergency surgery had to be performed…I have never walked on my own again.”